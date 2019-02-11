JUST IN : President returns home

Takunda Maodza recently in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

President Mnangagwa returned home this afternoon from Addis, Ababa Ethiopia, where he attended the 32nd Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly.

The two-day meeting of Heads of State and Government, which was running under the theme, “The year of refugees, returnees and internally displaced persons: Towards durable solutions to forced displacement in Africa” ended yesterday.

At the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to welcome President Mnangagwa were Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, and Security Minister Owen Ncube and service chiefs.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...