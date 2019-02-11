Mnangagwa returns from AU Summit

President Emmerson Mnangagwa briefing the Zimbabwe Business Club in Harare, Zimbabwe on Thursday, January 18 2018. Pic: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has returned home from the 32nd ordinary session of the African Union assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, which took a strong stand on reforming the continental body and its organs.

The President was welcomed at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, State Security Minister Owen Moyo, service chiefs and other government officials.

At the AU Summit, Mnangagwa urged AU member states to unite in reforming the continental body by means of honouring their financial obligations and shun the donor dependency syndrome.

Mnangagwa also held several meetings with fellow presidents and potential investors, as he continued with his engagement and re-engagement drive meant to attract improved foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country.

Just before his departure from Ethiopia today, President Mnangagwa toured industrial parks in that country to familiarise himself with the Ethiopian industrial operations in light of his industrialisation vision through the creation of special economic zones in Zimbabwe. – ZBC

Like this: Like Loading...