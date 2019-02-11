EU responds to Chronicle’s article on Mnangagwa’s re-engagement

Neven Mimica

The European Union in Zimbabwe has responded to the State owned Chronicle’s article that the European bloc has pledged unwavering support to President Mnangagwa’s Government in its re-engagement efforts.

EU said support for Zimbabwe is dependent on conditions. Speaking on Twitter, EU said:

Creative journalism from @ ChronicleZim – note what was actually said about need for more (reforms) to be done and that support is dependent on conditions. We have also raised our grave concerns over the recent violence in # Zimbabwe…

