‘You Did Not Take Your ARVs, You Need To Take Your ARVs’ – Mliswa Chides ZANU PF MP

Temba Mliswa

Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa has sensationally accused a fellow MP of not taking his anti-retroviral drugs (ARV) which could have affected his thinking.

Mliswa’s accusation was directed at Zanu PF MP for Chiredzi Roy Bhila, according to the Mail and Telegraph.

The incident happened in Parliament on Monday after Bhila had said that those implicated in a corruption scandal should recuse themselves from the Mines and Mining Parliamentary portfolio Committee until they are cleared. This was apparently directed at Mliswa. In response, Mliswa said:

Honourable chair the honourable member is out of order, I am still a member of the house of assembly, and it was within my own integrity and conscience to step aside. You did not take your ARVs, you need to take your ARVs and I think it is now knocking your head. I could have chaired, I think you are now going beyond a point which is not yours, I am a member of parliament and as such, I can participate in any activity of parliament,” Mliswa said As a member of the SRC,(Standing rules and orders committee) you must behave yourself, you are a bad member of SRC, and I do not know where Zanu PF got you from,” You must behave yourself, they were wrong to appoint you, he is very silly to talk about an issue which he knows he is not parliament, and parliament is headed by the speaker. You are a member of the SRC, you must read these rules and understand them, and you do expose your party. You think you are the only ones capable of causing a commotion in this house, we equally can do the same.

Mliswa revealed last week that he was stepping aside from his role as the chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines after he was accused of demanding a $400 000 bribe from a potential investor.

More: Mail and Telegraph

