WATCH: Temba Mliswa Causes Chaos In Parliament As He Clashes With ZANU PF’s Dexter Nduna

Temba Mliswa

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa (Independent) on Monday morning caused a stir in Parliament after he clashed with ZANU PF MP Dexter Nduna who is accused of stealing millions of dollars. Watch video below:

Dexter Nduna

