Global fuel prices – Another tough month for Zimbabwe as petrol price doubles

Zimbabwe holds the title for the most expensive petrol price in the world so far in 2019, a trend continued since December 2018.

The graphic below shows six countries with highest petrol prices in the world for the first six weeks of 2019.

Figures are average of weekly rates provided by GlobalPetrolPrices.com.

At more than R40 per litre, Zimbabwean motorists continue to reel from a major lack of fuel supply in the country. The second highest fuel price is China (R28 per litre) followed by Monaco (R27 per litre).

