Britain is just only a Commonwealth member: Mnangagwa responds UK minister’s Statement

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and British Minister for Africa Harriett Baldwin

In an interview with France24 in Ethiopia, President Emmerson Mnangagwa responded to British Minister of State for Africa at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Harriet Baldwin’s statement that they will not support Zimbabwe’s application to rejoin the Commonwealth.

Mnangagwa said Britain’s view is not the view of the Commonwealth. Said Mnangagwa:

When we apply to join the Commonwealth we do not apply to Britain we apply to the Commonwealth Secretariat. Britain is just a member. The Commonwealth has not told us that they are not considering our application. The view of one member is not the view of the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 53 states. United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II is Head of the Commonwealth.

