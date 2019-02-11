JUST IN: President tours industrial parks

Takunda Maodza in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

President Mnangagwa this morning toured Ethiopia’s industrial parks on the outskirts of Addis Ababa. The industrial parks visited specialise in textiles.

The idea of industrial parks augurs well with President Mnangagwa’s vision around creation of special economic zones across the country . The textile firms visited by the President employ thousands of people.

Management at one of the firms, Jay Jay Textiles, said the company has 4000 workers, with the majority of them being women. The company exports to famous American retailing shops like Walmart, H&M, among others earning millions of dollars.

The tour was an eye opener not only for the President but his delegation, which now fully appreciates his vision around industrialising the economy.

More to follow…

