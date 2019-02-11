New Zimbabwe Currency To Be Intoduced This Week – Tendai Biti

The former Minister for Finance, Tendai Biti said that the government of Zimbabwe is set to introduce a new currency this week. Biti, who is also the MDC Alliance national vice-chairperson wrote on Twitter that such a move will be pure insanity. Said Biti:

The regime will this week introduce a new Zimbabwe currency not backed by any #reserves & without the context of structural reforms which a prerequisite of currency reform . That move is pure undiluted #insanity . An unbanked currency is just the #bond note by another name.

There is no country in the world that has involuntarily dollarized that has ever succeeded in de -dollarizing. Zim will not be the 1st .Whilst a currency is about fundamentals ,ultimately the most important fundamental is confidence There is absolutely no trust in this regime.