Embrace technology, Kagame tells African leaders

Rwandan leader Paul Kagame

RWANDAN President Paul Kagame has challenged African leaders to invest, rather than fear advanced technologies saying they are critical in building digital economies and developing the continent.

BY own correspondent

Kagame told the 32nd gathering of Heads of States of the African Union underway in Ethiopia that the troubled continent would not be able to solve its problems without state-of-the-art technologies and participation of their people.

“The future of the global economy is digital . . . This is only the first step, of what must be a consistent and comprehensive effort by the African Union, and all member States, to prepare for the technologies that are remaking global commerce, especially artificial intelligence, robotics, data mining and cyber security,” said Kagame.

“We should not fear these changes or attempt to delay them. That would be futile and counter-productive. They are the future engines of productivity and prosperity for our youth.”

The remarks came immediately after several African governments including Zimbabwe have been switching off internet on their citizens protesting against economic mismanagement.

