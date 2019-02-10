First Ladies meet

Takunda Maodza in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday attended a meeting of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/Aids (OAFLA) in Addis Ababa. The meeting is running alongside the 32nd Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly.

President Mnangagwa is among the Heads of State and Government gathered in Addis Ababa for the summit which started yesterday.

The First Ladies’ meeting is running under the theme: “Collaborating to Transform Africa: Addressing the needs of the vulnerable populations.”

Yesterday’s meeting was closed to the media.

She is expected to make an address today. She has embarked on various programmes at home to curb HIV/Aids and cancer through her organisation Angel of Hope which has seen her assisting vulnerable children and women across the country.

This saw her being awarded the 2018 Matter Humanitarian Award last year.

The award is given by the US-based Matter Group to a person who exemplifies leadership in serving humanity and an inspiration to others.

The First Lady’s cancer awareness campaign across Zimbabwe has also seen over 100 000 women undergoing cancer screening last year. She initiated the national cancer awareness campaigns after engaging the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Her vision is to spread the message on cancer screening across the country. This year the First Lady upped the fight for the girl child when she announced plans to launch the “First Lady and the girl child” programme, which will see her interacting with girls on issues affecting them. Many girls, especially students in tertiary institutions, are exposed to HIV and Aids.

As a result of her sterling work, she has since been appointed the Ambassador for Child and Maternal Health by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

The organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/Aids was established by African First Ladies in 2002 as a collective voice for Africa’s most vulnerable people, women and children infected and affected by HIV and Aids

