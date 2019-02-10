Chief law officer transferred to Guruve

Herald Reporter

The director of economic crimes in the National Prosecuting Authority, chief law officer Chris Mutangadura, has been transferred from Harare to Guruve with immediate effect, as part of an ongoing restructuring exercise.

Mr Mutangadura was advised of his transfer by Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi on Thursday last week.

In a letter addressed to Mr Mutangadura, PG Hodzi wrote: “You are hereby informed that with immediate effect you are transferred to Guruve National Prosecuting Authority station. You will be taking instructions from there.

“All your work to be properly handed over to the National Director of Public Prosecutions for further action.”

In an interview yesterday, Mr Hodzi said the transfer was part of a restructuring exercise to enhance efficiency.

He referred any other questions to NPA public relations officer Mrs Angelina Munyeriwa. Efforts to get comment from Mrs Munyeriwa were fruitless.

Like this: Like Loading...