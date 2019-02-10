First Lady attends HIV/Aids meeting in Ethiopia

Takunda Maodza in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa is attending a meeting of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV and Aids in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The two day meeting started in the morning and is running alongside the 32nd Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly.

The meeting of the heads of state and government also started in the morning and President Mnangagwa is in attendance.

The First Ladies meeting is running under the theme, “collaborating to transform Africa: addressing the needs of vulnerable populations”. The First Ladies are in a closed session. Amai Mnangagwa is expected to make an address tomorrow.

She has embarked on various programmes at home to curb diseases like HIV/ Aids and cancer. She also established a foundation, Angel of Hope, which assists vulnerable children and people living with HIV/Aids.

