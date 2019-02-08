Paynet Cup to open FSSL season

Rashiwe Murisa Sports Reporter

FINANCIAL Services Soccer League chairman Kudzai Kwangwari believes his league will continue to be a key vehicle through which a number of local players can launch their careers.

This year’s league was officially launched in the capital yesterday with Footballers Union of Zimbabwe president Desmond Maringwa as the guest of honour.

The FSSL will, this year, kick-start their season with the Paynet Cup, which is bankrolled by Payserv, and is scheduled for ZB Bank Sports Club on February 16-17.

“We are very excited given that inter-bank games are back and that gives financial teams more time to have, at least, two major tournaments in a calendar year,’’ he said.

“The unstable economic climate towards the end of the last quarter of 2018, where prices were no longer predictable, made us shelve the tournament.

‘’We now have Nedbank and Steward as the confirmed new entrants.

“We also have the women and this time we have invited FBC and Stanbic, who were the 2018 interbank finalists, these two will play before the men’s final. ‘’It must be remembered such players like Hardlife Zvirekwi started in this league.’’

Kwangwari also paid tribute to Payserv for their continued support.

