Maduro slams US belligerent rhetoric

CARACAS.— Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has slammed Washington’s belligerent rhetoric towards his country in an open letter addressed to the American people.

Maduro published an image of the letter on his official Twitter account, saying it would be delivered to the White House, demanding respect for Venezuela’s “inalienable right to peace.“

In the letter, Maduro denounces US President Donald Trump’s aggressive statements against him – in which he has branded Maduro an illegitimate dictator, as well as hinting at military intervention.

“They want to invade and intervene in Venezuela – they say, as they said then – in the name of democracy and freedom. But it’s not like that. The story about the usurpation of power in Venezuela is as false as the weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.”

Maduro accused Trump of “disrupting noble dialogue initiatives,” which were promoted by Uruguay and Mexico and backed by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). They aim for “a peaceful solution and dialogue favourable for Venezuela.”

Venezuelans are willing to “continue being business partners” with the US, while politicians in Washington are ready to send their country’s “sons and daughters to die in an absurd war,” Maduro wrote.

The Venezuelan president demanded that the US stop its aggression against Venezuela, including both attempts to “suffocate our economy” and “the serious and dangerous threats of military intervention.”

He signed off with the phrase “Long live the people of America!”

The Trump administration has been leading calls for Maduro to be overthrown, recognising opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s “legitimate” leader.

It was joined in these calls by a number of European nations. Several other countries – including Russia, China and Turkey – are backing Maduro as the legitimately elected president, and have denounced Washington’s actions as attempts to foment a coup. — RT.

