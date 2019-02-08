Be warned, God is watching you, Magaya warns Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressing opposition party members at state house 6 February 2019 (Lovejoy Mutongwiza/263Chat)

HARARE – Zimbabwe Divine Destiny leader, Bishop Ancelimo Magaya has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to pay attention to the people’s struggles or risk facing the wrath of God.

In an interview with 263Chat, Magaya said the people of Zimbabwe have suffered enough due to bad leadership and it is up to Mnangagwa to make sure that normalcy returns since he played a part in the economic downturn.

“It is not the will of God that Zimbabweans suffer this much in a land with natural resources… We have started to witness a new wave in price increases of every commodity including basics such as bread, mealie-meal, cooking oil etc.

“How do you expect families to survive? First, you outprice other motorists by making it unaffordable, you now want to outprice people from their basic food,” said Magaya.

He said the church will not keep quiet over “such inhumane and ungodly behavior by leadership that purport to identify with the suffering masses, except in lip service.”

Magaya said Mnangagwa should brace for more protests as people are being pushed to the limits by the socio-economic challenges they face.

Since assuming office, Mnangagwa’s administration has been plagued by a number of challenges ranging from doctors’ strike, inflation, cash and fuel shortages, drug shortages, to name but a few.

He has also been faced with a huge doubt in his pledge to bring in a new dispensation which is different from his predecessor, Robert Mugabe.

In recent weeks, there has been a gross violation of human rights instigated by the army which has seen more than 16 people die from massive brutality.

This has further dented Mnangagwa’s re-engagement ambitions with Britain recently announcing that it is mulling imposing more sanctions on the troubled country’s leaders.

