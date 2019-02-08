JUST IN: President leaves for Ethiopia

Takunda Maodza News Editor

President Mnangagwa has left the country for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, this afternoon for the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

The summit is running under the theme, “The year of refugees, returnees and internally displaced persons: Towards durable solutions to forced displacement in Africa.”

Zimbabwe is home to over 11000 registered refugees and asylum seekers. They comprise Congolese, Mozambicans, Rwandese, Burundians, Ethiopians, Malians, Ugandans and Somalis. Besides the refugees and the internally displaced, the summit will appoint a new AU chair, who will succeed President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

He was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of State Security Owen Ncube, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet,Dr Mischeck Sibanda, service chiefs and other senior Government officials.

VP Mohadi is the acting President

More to follow…

