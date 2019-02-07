‘Thank You’ Rally shelved

Gwanda Correspondent

THE Matabeleland South “Thank You” rally that was scheduled to be addressed by President Mnangagwa at Pelandaba Stadium in Gwanda today has been postponed until further notice.

In an interview yesterday, Zanu-PF Matabeleland South provincial chairman Cde Rabelani Choeni said they were yet to receive communication from the national office on the new date.

“We have been informed that the Thank You rally which was supposed to be addressed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa tomorrow (today) has been postponed. We are yet to receive full details from the national office but it seems there has been a change in the President’s schedule.

“We are yet to receive a new date for the rally but in the meantime we will continue with our preparations so that when the date is announced we will be prepared and ready for the President. Committees will continue with preparations,” he said.

President Mnangangwa has decided to hold rallies countrywide to thank Zimbabweans for overwhelmingly voting for him and Zanu-PF in last year’s harmonised polls

Announcing his plans to hold the Thank You rallies last year, the President said the countrywide tour would enable him to show his appreciation to the people for voting for him and Zanu-PF in the July 30 harmonised elections.

He said he would also take the opportunity to outline Government’s programme on devolution of power.

