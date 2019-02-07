JUST IN: “No Work, No pay” for striking teachers

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

Government has warned teachers who have not been reporting for work that they will have their salaries deducted. The warning came after a realisation that there were some teachers who have not been reporting for work in different parts of the country.

In a statement today, Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman, Dr Vincent Hungwe said discussions between Government and the Apex Council on the improvement of conditions of service for civil servants were continuing in the context of the National Joint Negotiating Council.

He said the Apex Council had not declared a strike nor declared a deadlock in the negotiations.

“The commission has been made aware of isolated cases of abscondment by a minority of teachers at specific schools across some districts and provinces of the country. Accordingly and in keeping with the applicable regulations, the commission advises members that unauthorised non-attendance at workstations will result in corresponding deductions from the salaries of the offending individuals on the basis of the principle “No Work, No pay,” he said.

“Incidents in any form of intimidation or coercion to withdraw labour should be reported to law enforcement authorities,” he said.

Dr Hungwe applauded civil servants who had continued to report for work.

More to follow…

