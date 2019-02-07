Chamisa Reveals Why He Rejected Mnangagwa Invite

ZCC Bishop Mutendi urges Chamisa and Mnangagwa to behave like Mugabe and Tsvangirai

Zion Christian Church Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to bury the hatchet and follow the steps of Joshua Nkomo, Morgan Tsvangirai and Robert Mugabe who sat down to dialogue during difficult times.

Bishop Mutendi was addressing at the National Dialogue Breakfast Meeting held at the Harare Sheraton hotel on Thursday.

“Zimbabwe has been waiting for this day, in peace and humility. Let us stop hate speeches and God will heal our land. This can be done through this National Peace dialogue process.” Mutendi said.

“We must follow the examples our predecessors. During the difficult period in our country, Dr. Joshua Nkomo sought peace and our Former President Robert Mugabe sat down with Nkomo and they talked peace.

“Tsvangirai made peace with Mugabe and he did not consider it humiliation but he did it for peace. When Mugabe made peace President Mnangagwa was his right-hand man when Tsvangirai made peace Chamisa was his right-hand man so why can’t it happen now?” Mutendi asked.

Mutendi further urged Zimbabweans to lead the peace talks themselves without seeking an external hand.

“Let us build peace by ourselves because one day our neighbors could become our enemies and they will know our weaknesses because we would have allowed them to lead us to unite.”

The Breakfast Meeting was attended by the ZANU PF led by Dr. Obert Mpofu, Opah Muchinguri and the MDC Team led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

The meeting was organized by the Zimbabwe Council of Churches

