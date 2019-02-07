JUST IN: Local authorities delaying road funds disbursements, Matiza

Innocent Ruwende in Chipinge

Most local authorities are not providing Zinara with programmes of works and acquittals to enable disbursements of road funds thereby delaying road projects, it has emerged.

Speaking during a meeting with local authorities and road engineers on his tour of road works taking place in Manicaland Province Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza urged local authorities to do their part and complement Government’s efforts to rehabilitate existing roads as well as construction of new roads.

“During our campaign period we promised our people that we are going to fix the country’s roads. We are now fulfilling that promise as you can see we are carrying out various road projects,” he said.

“Local authorities should understand that programmes of works and acquittals should be done to ensure timeous payment of funds. I am told that only 25 percent of road authorities have complied surely that is not the behavior of authorities who want their roads to be fixed.”

Minister Matiza urged road authorities to seek help from Zinara if they do not understand the system. He said he had appointed a new Zinara board to deal with bottlenecks that were hindering timeous disbursements. Minister Matiza also bemoaned the employment of unqualified people to oversee road projects.

