Zambia investigates former VP Guy Scott over controversial book

Zambia’s former vice president Guy Scott. File picture: H.E. Muyeba Chikonde/Zambia High Commission to South Africa

Johannesburg – The Zambian government has launched an investigation into former vice president Guy Scott over his recently published memoir which contains details about the death of the country’s late former leader Michael Sata.

Information and broadcasting minister Dora Siliya told a news conference on Wednesday that the cabinet was studying the issue and the public would be advised of developments in due course, the Lusaka Times reported on Thursday.

Lusaka specifically wants to know how Dr Scott managed to get hold of Sata’s death certificate. It says the revelations in his book are insensitive to the late president’s family and to the nation in general.

Sata, a social democrat and leader of the Patriotic Front, was Zambia’s fifth president from 2011 until his death in 2014.

He suffered a heart attack in April 2008 and was evacuated to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg. Concerns about Sata’s increasingly poor health grew during 2014, with some suggesting he was no longer really running the government.

He left the country in early October that year for what was described as a medical check-up, leaving current President Edgar Lungu, who was then the minister of defence, in charge of the country in his absence.

Sata died in London later that month after receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

African News Agency (ANA)

