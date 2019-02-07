Mapfumo to honour Tuku on new album

Thomas Mukanya Mapfumo

AFTER two months in the country, during which he held several peace promotion shows, United States-based Chimurenga music legend Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo is finally set to return to his base tomorrow so that he finalises the release of his 51st album, scheduled for later this month.

Speaking exclusively to NewsDay Life & Style, Mukanya, although he could not reveal the track list of the album, said it would feature a tribute song in honour of music icon, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi who died last month.

“Initially, we were supposed to do this track as a duet with Oliver, titled God Bless Africa, and it is unfortunate that he died before we could do it together, so as tribute to a fellow legend, I will still add the song to the new album,” he said.

The Mamvemve hitmaker said he has recorded dozens of songs, which are ready for release.

“We have several tracks that are complete and as soon as I settle back in the US, we will work to select the 10 songs that will be on the next album, get a name for it and before the month ends, our fans will have something new,” he said.

The 73-year-old musician’s last release was a 2015 album titled Dangerzone, a compilation of tracks that spoke to Zimbabwe’s social and political problems.

Regarded as a fierce critic of former President Robert Mugabe’s regime, Mukanya has been in self-imposed exile since 2004.

His brand of revolutionary music has evolved over time to remain relevant to the country’s core values of peace and justice.

