JUST IN: Peace and order restored says ZDF

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces says it has managed to restore peace and order after it moved in to quell violent protests instigated by MDC Alliance and Labour unions last month leading to loss of lives and a trail of destruction of property across the country.

Addressing journalists today in Harare, ZDF Inspector General Major General Douglas Nyikayaramba said they were ready to withdraw soldiers that had been deployed to assist police in the maintenance of law and order subject to confirmation from the law enforcement authorities that the situation is now under control.

He said security agencies had instituted investigations leveled against their members and anyone found guilty, decisive punitive measures will be taken.

More to follow…

