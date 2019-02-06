JUST IN: Gvt assesses demo damages

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

The tentative value of the damages caused by rioters during the January 14 –16 is around $25 million, a Cabinet Minister has revealed.

Industry and Commerce Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu who is the chairperson of the Inter-ministerial committee assessing the damages caused during the demonstrations made the revelations after touring some of the affected areas.

The team comprised of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister, Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Dr Sekai Nzenza, Arts, Youth and Recreation minister Kirsty Coventry and secretary in the Information, Media and Broadcasting Services ministry, Cde Nick Mangwana.

The teams toured Machipisa Shopping centre in Highfield, Southlea Park Police station, Skyline tollgate and Kamunhu shopping centre in Mabvuku.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government was affected by the destruction of property and was going to support people affected so they could resume operations.

“Government is concerned by the damages that occurred during the demonstrations which resulted in people losing their valuables. Government is going to support people who have been affected so they can start their operations,” she said.

