WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu test drives her R150K coffin

Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

SOUTH African entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is making sure all her affairs are in order for when she passes on and bought herself a R150 000 coffin.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the vosho queen posted a picture of the coffin she bought saying that she doesn’t want people to say when she died that she was famous but didn’t make sure there was enough money to bury her.

Captioning the post: “Death. Black Society is Scared to talk about Death. My Coffin ⚰ is 150k. Are you ready or your Family is still gonna Run around? I don’t want Zodwa Wabantu was Famous now there’s no Money to Bury her”

