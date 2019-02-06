Ex-Harare Commission Chair Makwavarara arrested

Former Harare City Council Commission Chair Sekesai Makwavarara has been arrested.

Makwavarara is facing charges of criminal abuse of office after allocating an US$80 million tender to Olgar Investments to construct Airport Road without taking due diligence.

It is alleged Olgar Investments had no capacity and failed to complete the project resulting in the government taking over the project.

Makwavarara was arrested by the anti-corruption commission at her Rafingora farm last night.

She will be jointly charged with Tendai and Michael Mahachi who are already on remand on the same charges.

Like this: Like Loading...