Bushiri and wife plead not guilty, granted R100k bail each

JOHANNESBURG. – Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have been granted R100,000 bail each when they briefly appeared at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

After being granted bail, they wore huge smiles on their faces and gave their defence team firm handshakes. Oscar Pistorius’ lawyer, advocate Barry Roux represented the controversial pastor.

The couple is restricted to Gauteng and has to inform the investigating officer if they want to leave the province. They have to surrender their travelling documents and are not allowed to have any direct or indirect contact with employees of the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), a branch of the National Prosecuting Authority.

In his plea of innocence, Bushiri said he is a “happily married” and not involved in money laundering, organised crime or fraud. That was the thrust of his affidavit, read out in the Specialised Crimes Court in Pretoria where he and his wife Mary applied for bail on Wednesday.

Mary Bushiri with Uebert Angel’s wife Beverley. According to her tweet on her Twitter handle @bushiri_m, Beverley is her spiritual mother and mentor.

The couple sat close together in the small court room and the gallery was filled with family members. They looked unfazed as their legal representative, advocate Johan Hattingh, read from the affidavit. In it, Bushiri said his family is renting property in Midrand. The couple are originally from Malawi but are permanent residents in SA.

Bushiri denied having any involvement in money laundering, organised crime and fraud. He said he is a father of two and is “happily married”.

Loud cheers were heard from the courtroom as church members celebrated their freedom from custody. “Major one, major one,” echoed through the streets of Pretoria. The crowd erupted in song and a motorbike revved outside. – Times Live/eNCA/HR

Like this: Like Loading...