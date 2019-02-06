‘Command Politics Is Not Dialogue’ – Chamisa To Mnangagwa:

Nelson Chamisa

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday said that dialogue among Zimbabwe’s political parties should be convened by someone with credibility. His remarks come after President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday invited all individuals who participated in the 2018 elections for dialogue. Writing on social media, Chamisa said:

DIALOGUE NOT GAMES… We’ve a political crisis arising out of a disputed and rigged Presidential election result in Zimbabwe. The Presidency is disputed. We need genuine dialogue under a credible Convener and mediator to solve this crisis. Stop citizens abuses, beatings and arrests.

Replying to comments that were made on his initial post by his followers, Chamisa said:

…. Dialogue is not charity but for common good. Zimbabwe benefits not individuals. We want the doors not the windows. We don’t get bothered by windows closing where is a door ? It is well. Dialogue cannot be unilateral and one way. Command politics is not dialogue. No soliloquy…

Politics is a calling not a career for me. At the end of the day, Zimbabwe is bigger than any individual. I will rather be destroyed than destroy the hopes of millions in a genuine new dispensation.

