ZCDC to build Diamond Value Management Centre

Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC )is set to build a Diamond Value Management Centre responsible for quality management of the gems, including sorting and valuation. The centre will also house the company’s head office. It will provide state-of-the-art technologies for automated diamond cleaning.

In a Government Gazette published last Friday, ZCDC invited companies that can design an Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) for the project.

“Following the announcement of the new Diamond Policy, ZCDC intends to invest in a state-of-the-art (Centre of Excellence) Diamond Value Management Centre, which will host ZCDC’s downstream quality management process such as cleaning, sorting, valuation, as well as other administrative support services,” said ZCDC.

“The centre will provide support services to all diamond companies’ head office. In this regard, ZCDC seeks to identify an EPC company with proven track record to assist and deliver integrated solutions in terms of the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of the ZCDC Diamond Value Management Centre.

“In addition, the company will provide state-of-the-art technologies for automated cleaning and sorting of diamonds.”

The company, according to ZCDC, should also have a minimum of 10 years experience in EPC for fully integrated diamond centres of a similar nature.

The closing date for bidding companies is March 4.

