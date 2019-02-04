Watch: Pastor Mboro urges Bushiri followers not to desert their ‘father’

Prophet Mboro

Pretoria – Self-proclaimed prophet Paseka Mboro has advised the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church congregants to firmly stand by their “father” and not desert him.

“To the church, keep on praying. Focus and do not desert your father no matter what happens. Respect your leader because the name that matters is his name. Your father will always be your father,” he said.

He was speaking outside the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Monday after ECG founder Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary made a brief appearance in the morning.

The couple appeared on charges of fraud and money laundering. Their brief appearance was made in the absence of the media as it was barred from going into court.

Scores of church members came to show support to the couple.

Bushiri and Mboro put their differences aside to work together as pastors last year. The two had been embroiled in a bitter public feud. “I am here to support spiritually and emotionally my brother, the Major 1. Since some of you know, we started our relationship last year. He’s the one who came to me and said my brother I need you to be on my side and I did that,” he said. The Bushiris were arrested on Friday by the Hawks in Rustenburg for alleged fraud involving R15.3 million, and for the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, for offences allegedly committed in 2015. They spent the weekend behind bars. Last year, reports emerged that the church leader had been sending about R15 million per month to Malawi, his home country. The money was allegedly being transported in his private jet. Pretoria News

