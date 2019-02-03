Bako’s fine run continues in SA

Collin Matiza Sports Editor

IT’S two out of two for Emmanuel Bako.

One of the country’s top junior motocross riders Bako continued with his fine run in the South African circuit when he notched up his second straight victory in the 85cc Class during another regional championship on Saturday.

After claiming the first step on the podium in the opening round of this year’s Gauteng Regional Championship at Terra Topia Dirt Bike Club just outside Johannesburg on January 26, Bako headed back to South Africa this last weekend where he took part in the first round of the 2019 Regional Free State Championships at Phakisa Motocross Track in Odendaalsrus.

And Bako (12) continued from where he left off at the Gauteng Regional Championship by sweeping the board in the 85cc Class in the opening round of this year’s Regional Free State Championships at Phakisa in Free State where he was just a joy to watch on the track.

In fact, once you start winning, fear is installed in your rivals’ hearts and Bako is now basically being feared in the 85cc Class in South Africa if his superb performance on Saturday is anything to go by.

Racing under some good warm weather, Bako, who is now a Grade Seven pupil at Heritage School in Harare, ruled the roost on Saturday as he won all the three heats, claiming the first step on the podium ahead of Wian du Plooy of South Africa at his home track.

It now looks like competing against fellow riders with big wheels means nothing to Bako who was mounting his small wheel 2019 KTM bike as he kept his feet on the gas, beating a good field of over 15 riders, all on big wheels.

And at the end of business at Phakisa Motocross Track on Saturday, Bako was crowned the best rider of the day after coming first overall in the 85cc Class.

On Saturday, Bako took full advantage of the start in Heat One by shooting in front after a good jump off the gate from du Plooy who was thrown into second place after he stumbled in the first turn and the Zimbabwean rider never looked back as he took a comfortable lead.

The script did not change in Heat Two and Three which saw Bako taking over the lead before the first lap was complete, trying to instigate something and this saw him passing through the chequered flag unchallenged. After the race an excited Bako thanked his sponsors Fuchs Silkolene Zimbabwe, Prolific Boreholes and his trainer and coach Stanley Mugiyo following his latest victory in South Africa.

“Everything today (Saturday) just went according to plan and I was determined not to let anyone get in front of me. I’m glad that the bike didn’t give me any problems today and I’m now looking forward to competing in the first round of this year’s South African National Championship series at Rover in Port Elizabeth on February 23.

“It’s nice to go there after having picked one or two victories on the road,” Bako said. His father and manager, Brighton, was also over the moon on Saturday. “Emmanuel is showing some good form ahead of the opening round of this year’s South African National Championship and if he keeps on working hard on and off the track, I can’t see anyone beating him this year . . . He is really pumped up,” Brighton “Bucks” Bako said after Saturday’s race meeting at Phakisa.

