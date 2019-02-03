IT’S BACK TO THE GOOD OLD DAYS . . . PSL’s big three – Dynamos, highlanders and CAPS United – losing ground

Charles Mabika Special Correspondent

PREMIERSHIP football defending champions FC Platinum have in the last couple of years been the leading light in the revival of dominance of the country’s league by mine-owned teams that were the flagship of the top-flight scene in the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

Pure Platinum Play have won the top prize in local football for the past two seasons and are, once again, firm favourites to lift the coveted crown for a third time at the end of the new season, which kicks off at the end of March.

And Ngezi Platinum Stars, newcomers Manica Diamonds, returnees Hwange and FC Platinum make up the quartet of mining teams that can continue with shutting out the likes of Triangle United, Chicken Inn, Highlanders, CAPS United, Herentals and Harare City from digging into their mineshafts in search of the Premiership crown from this season onwards. Back in the days, the mine-owned teams ruled the roost withe Mangula, Rio Tinto, Ziscosteel and Wankie took turns to compete at the highest level including cup competitions.

Although Dynamos still found reserve strength to win a record 21 league titles since the top-flight’s inception in 1962, it was the miners’ sides that produced and attracted top players from local and foreign lands to stamp their authority on the playing fields around the country.

Since the advent of that national league competition, for over two decades, Mangula (later known as Mhangura), Rio Tinto (later known as Eiffel Flats), Ziscosteel and Wankie (later known as Hwange) would treat huge crowds to a colourful, carpet-style brand of attacking play that was rounded off by some devastating finishes.

The most colourful of the three sides were the Copper Stars of Mangula, who had Englishman Ray Batchelor heading their technical bench while on the pitch they were led by the Chieza siblings, Isaac and Tendai (oh, what a gem of a midfielder this guy was), George, Itai and their uncle, Winston “Chopper” Chieza.

The Chieza brothers even had their Dad — Gideon — as the club’s chairman.

They also had an electric and elusive left winger named Alick Masanjala, whose parents had migrated from Malawi to work at Mangula Mine. Masanjala was in the mould of ex-Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs.

In bow-legged ‘keeper Booker Muchenu, they had one of the safest shot-stoppers in the country.

Rio Tinto, previously known as Cam & Motor Mine, were rejuvenated after the arrival of a lanky and legendary Scotsman called John Rugg (who later became the Warriors first-ever coach at the advent of Independence in 1980).

Over the following years, Rugg assembled a vibrant side that included stalwarts like ‘keeper Raphael Phiri, Phineas Mutyavaviri, Barnabas Likombola, Robert Godoka, Gibson “Geza Muchina” Sibanda, David Chisambi, Wonder Phiri, Joshua Phiri, Victor “Legs of Thunder” Mapanda, John “JP” Phiri, Byron “Piri Piri” Manuel and Joseph Zulu.

The Scottish coach was unfortunate to be pipped by Dynamos on goal difference on the last day of an exihilarating and heart-stopping league season in 1983.

Wankie, who were under the tutelage of another British coach called Jack Meagher, paraded greats like ‘keeper Posani Sibanda, Amos Rendo, Mwape Sakala, Benson Soko, Twynan Ncube, Barton Mwaluluka, Nyaro Mumba, Kizito Tembo and Ken Fulton.

The Midlands town of Redcliff, just outside Kwekwe, also had a good team called Ziscosteel which also produced a number of talented players such as Victor Dhliwayo, Frank Mkanga, Ephraim Moloi, Bernard Zikhali, Ali Saidi, Benedict “Grinder” Moyo, Ephraim Dzimbiri, James Takavada, Paul Gundani and Kennedy Nagoli who all made their names on the domestic scene.

Former Rufaro Rovers right winger, Dennis “Danger” Hlatywayo, who used to play against those great sides, believes that the good old days of the mining teams could be back if FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Manica Diamonds and Hwange maintain consistency.

“In the case of FC Platinum, I don’t see them lacking in consistency. I think the reasons why the mining teams have gradually gained prominence in the last couple of years are somewhat similar to those from years back,” he said.

“The mine owners are offering lucrative contracts and good conditions of service where the players don’t lose sleep about whether their salaries and bonuses will be coming at the end of the month, factors that reap huge amounts of confidence and self-belief. In particular, FC Platinum have been patient with their coach Norman Mapeza and he has finally rewarded them with two league titles and a berth in the African Champions League’s group phase,” continued Hlatywayo, the younger brother of Dynamos’ founder member and ex-Herald Sports Editor, Alan “Teacher” Hlatywayo.

“Gone are the days when every kid growing up wanted to put on the white and blue jersey of Dynamos or the black and white strip of Highlanders.

“In this curtailing economic environment, budding players are already cautious about their family’s social and financial obligations and want to go and play where the conditions are more favourable,” he emphasised.

The demise of those great mining sides of yesteryear was due to various market reasons (like in the case of Mhangura, the fall in copper prices on the international market) leading to job retrenchments through trimming down of operations, causing players to leave and look elsewhere for employment through soccer.

The three renowned coaches — Rugg, Batchelor and Meagher — also left.

That downfall paved the way for Dynamos and Highlanders to regain control of the league’s steering wheel while CAPS United virtually made most cup competitions their own personal property from the late ‘80s until the mid-2000s. Since then there have been strong challenges from the likes of Harare City, Chicken Inn, ZPC Kariba and, of course, FC Platinum.

The new season will commence with Mapeza buoyed by the continued and active service inherent in his squad by their participation in the African Champions League tournament.

Following the shocking and unceremonious sacking of popular coach Tonderai “Stanza” Ndiraya at Ngezi just before the end of last season, the Madamburo fans will be hoping that new head coach, Elroy Akbay, will move swiftly to confound his new employers’ critics by “hitting the ground running”.

Nation Dube’s second stint as Hwange’s head coach will be greeted with delight if he can propel the soccer crazy fraternity at the Colliery to dizzy heights by the end of the season.

Manica Diamonds mentor, Luke “Vahombe” Masomere, will have told his lads that they have now plunged into the big boys’ den and should know that their fans will be expecting the Gem Boys’ new acquisitions like Peace Makaha, Marshall Mudehwe and Stanley Ngala to gel with veterans like ‘keeper Brighton Muchambo and forward Benjamin “Mbare Arrow” Marere.

As the country’s fans eagerly await this season’s kick-off, a lot of them will be wondering whether FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Manica Diamonds and Hwange can reincarnate the great exploits of their fellow miners of yesteryear.

If they do, they will have to continue doing so for a little longer . . . just like what Mangula, Rio Tinto, Ziscosteel and Wankie managed to do for over two decades.

