POOR PLATINUM PLAY

Queens coach suspended

Veronica Gwaze

NETBALL side Platinum Queens have suspended their coach Simbarashe Mlambo amid accusations of having an inappropriate relationship with a player.

The 38-year old Mlambo is accused of having a romantic relationship with one of the players.

Club spokesperson Chido Chizondo confirmed the suspension, revealing that investigations into the matter are already underway.

“It is indeed true that the coach has been suspended over those allegations,” she said.

“We are however carrying out the necessary investigations so that we get all the facts on this matter.

“But as a club with a mandate to empower women and girls in sport it was very necessary for us to look out for the girl child. The suspension does not mean the coach is guilty, no. This is just our way of treating this matter with the seriousness it deserves.”

Mlambo maintains he is innocent.

“While it is heartbreaking that I am accused of such a thing when nothing of that sort ever happened, I do believe that everything happens for a reason.

“To me, all players are equal and I treat them as such, why would I give one special or suspicious treatment when I have 11 other players,” he said.

At a time his standing is being questioned Mlambo points at his “blameless and long record” in netball as testimony of how ethical he is.

“I am not new in the netball field and to have kept a clean record for so long speaks to the kind of person that I am. Time will prove me clean, I did nothing wrong.

“Whenever such allegations crop up it’s important to be calm and look deep because there is usually more to the story.

“I will give due processes a chance and am waiting for the player in question to testify,” said the coach.

