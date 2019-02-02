Zanu-PF backs urban renewal

Sharon Munjenjema

Zanu-PF Harare Province stands fully behind the Government’s move to demolish illegal structures in the capital city and Chitungwiza to pave way for urban renewal.

This was resolved at all the ruling party’s 30 inter-district meetings held yesterday in Harare’s 29 constituencies.

Two meetings were convened in Harare South constituency because of its huge population.

Last week, Harare and Chitungwiza local authorities embarked on a blitz to rid the areas of illegal structures in preparation for an urban renewal project to be launched soon.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail yesterday, Zanu-PF Harare provincial chairperson Cde Goodwills Masimirembwa said the province; “supports Government’s decision to demolish tuck shops as they were behind the wanton price increase of basic commodities.

“It was a general resolution that Government should move in to ensure commodities are sold at recommended prices.

“There are also some shops which are overpricing goods and we recommend Government to withdraw their licences.”

Yesterday’s meetings, Cde Masimirembwa said, were well-attended and addressed by Zanu-PF Central Committee members.

He said Harare province fully suports President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s re-engagement efforts.

“Harare Province is fully behind His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the party in the engagement and re-engagement efforts,” said Cde Masimirembwa.

“That programme directly benefits Harare province. We were also saying we are happy with the re-introduction of the public transport system which has liberated the people of Harare from the shackles of commuter omnibus operators.

“The motive behind these meetings was to show that Zanu-PF is alive in Harare and that we condemn the violence recently stirred by the MDC.”

The ruling party members in Harare South resolved to appeal to Government to acquire privately owned farms for urban development.

Cde Masimirembwa said the party would today hold a meeting in Epworth to discuss the fate of 8 000 families that face eviction from a privately owned farm.

