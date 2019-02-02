Fire breaks out at Parirenyatwa hospital

HARARE – A fire suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault gutted part of Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals this Saturday afternoon, damaging part of the hospital’s theatre wards.

Patients at Mbuya Nehanda Maternity Hospital, part of Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, were left in shock when the fire broke out, destroying part of the hospital’s theatre, some r equipment, drugs and patients’ records.

There were no casualties though as staff and visitors at the hospital managed to evacuate babies and expecting mothers while the City Fire Department were also on the scene quite early.

The fire incident comes just a day after President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited the hospital on Friday during the national clean-up campaign, where he said there is a lot that needs to be fixed at the hospital.

