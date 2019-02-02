LIVE from Mt.Darwin – ED addresses Zanu-Pf’s first thank you rally

President Mnangagwa this afternoon addresses thousands of Zanu-Pf supporters during the ruling party’s first “Thank You” rally at Mt Darwin High school, Mashonaland Central. The Herald gives you live updates of this important event. Stay logged in.

Zanu-Pf supporters sing and dance ahead of the official proceedings at Mt Darwin High school earlier today.

14:06 – It has just been confirmed that Vice President Mnangagwa will be represented by VP Kembo Mohadi who has already arrived at the venue. Proceedings started with VP Mohadi going into a briefing with the ruling party’s provincial leadership as as excited party supporters danced and ululated to welcome the party leadership.

14:17 – Proceedings have kicked off with the national anthem with VP Mohadi occupying the VIP section in the company of party chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and the top party hierarchy.

14:20 – Zanu PF Mashonaland Central chair Cde Kazembe Kazembe is addressing the crowd.

14:24 – Also present is Minister of Agriculture Cde Perrence Shiri as well as Zanu-Pf National Political Commissar Cde Engelbert Rugeje.

14:30 – Zanu PF national chairperson Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri has officially announced that President Mnangagwa will not address the rally as planned earlier. The President is seized with meeting international envoys to brief them on the country’s situation following recent disturbances caused by the MDC-Alliance.

14:40 – Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri now addresses the crowd and articulates that the objective of the rally is to thank the province for voting Zanu-Pf in the elections held last year. Zanu-Pf trounced the country’s main opposition political party, MDC-A.

