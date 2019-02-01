Afro-Euro fusion artiste makes inroads into UK

Albert Marufu

FORMER Orchestra Dendera Kings and Orchestra Mberikwazvo drummer Tomson Chauke describes himself as “dynamic”. Chauke has never been one afraid of following his dreams. While in Form Three, Chauke joined Dindingwe Band on their eight-day tour of Mutare, Birchenough Bridge, Checheche, Chipinge and Chimanimani drawing the ire of his headmaster who forced him to apologise at assembly.

Now based in Reading, England since ditching Ochestra Mberikwazvo in 2003, Chauke is riding on a crest of a wave with his eight-member ensemble, Limpopo Grooves. He is also involved in the drumming up support for the Zimbabwe netball team that will participate at the Netball World Cup Liverpool 2019. Limpopo Grooves have four singles: “Suzie”, “Ndofire Musango”, “Hakuna Mari” and “Amai” and currently working on an album.

“Suzie” is a tribute to his daughter who died in 2007 while “Ndofire Musango” advises Zimbabweans in the Diaspora to behave well. The band comprises of Chauke as the composer and drummer, compatriots Shadreck Mugede (rhythm guitar), Fungai Gahadzikwa (mbira), and Britons Lawrie Wright (lead guitar), Hamish Stewart (percussion and keyboard), James Smith (bass), Annie Parker (saxophone), and Maria Glenister (backing vocalist). Formed in 2009, the band derives its names from Limpopo River that passes through many southern African countries on its way to the Indian Ocean.

The name signifies diversity. So popular is the band that it has already been invited to perform at five English festivals — Let me Shine (May), Caversham Festival (June), Readipop Festival (June), East Reading Festival Marlborough Festival July) — for 2019.

“Music has always been my life. It has not been easy, but we are getting there. I am happy with the response we are getting from the British public. Our sound is Afro-Euro fusion,” he said.

Chauke’s influence has not gone unnoticed with the band’s Bass guitarist Smith describing him as the heartbeat of the band.

“I met Tomson Chauke around 2009 just as I started a new job at the place he was working. I soon learnt he was a drummer and just wanted to play. He had a track in which he was looking for a guitar player.

“The song was cool and completely different from anything I had played on before. It was obvious that Tomson had a thirst and a drive to play music and has a personality and a charisma that reverberates with positivity and a wholly inclusive approach to music that is difficult for people to resist. He is the heartbeat of our band Limpopo Groove,” he said.

Chauke said his desire has always been to reach out to international audience. “I learnt a lot from Macheso, Chimbetu, Peta Teanet, Stella Chiweshe, Robbie Chagumuka and System Tazvida, but I wanted to be different from them,” he said.

Chauke’s confidence and free spirit has not always gone down well with others and was the main reason why he chose to remain behind when he toured the United Kingdom with Macheso’s Ochestra Mberikwazvo in 2003.

“I had always advocated for professionalism in the band and this is something that Macheso’s then manager William Tsandukwa lacked. Macheso used to play in areas outside the city centre and I was of the view that he was good enough to play in there pulling capacity crowds. I suggested that we advertise our shows in the newspapers and posters.

“That is when a friction between me and Tsandukwa started. That time my friends were organising a trip for the band to tour the UK in 2003. I explained to Macheso that because of the friction between me and Tsandukwa, I will not come back. Tsandukwa got to know about my plan and decided not to include my passport for the application of visas. The organisers threatened to withdraw if I was not part of the travelling group. I had always wanted to be my own man,” he said.

Though he is doing well for himself, he has not forgotten his countrymen touring the UK, but missing out on the funds they should receive by becoming members of the Performing Right Society (PRS).

“Musicians coming to England from Zimbabwe are losing a lot of money because of lack of knowledge. Most musicians from Zimbabwe do not know that they get paid to play at any venue in England because of their rights to the music. This has nothing to do with what the promoter pays them.

“We aim to regulate promoters who want to bring musicians from Zimbabwe to the UK. We have seen at an international level that whenever a musician performs, they benefit from a lot of platforms whereas those from Zimbabwe only rely on the promoter.

“Every venue in the UK is licensed to play music so they pay musicians for performing at those venues. Musicians from Zimbabwe are not aware of this,” said Chauke.

Chauke also uses music as a vehicle to support children with autism and is the chairperson for Sanctuary Strikers, a club that plays in Football Associations’ Sunday league Division Four which was reacted to promote community cohesion and integration.

He started the project with the assistance of former Dynamos great Memory Mucherahowa, Matt Ayres and Joe Joseph.

