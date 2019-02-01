JUST IN: President calls for stiffer littering laws

Felex Share Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has called for the tightening of by laws on littering in the country as a way of conserving the environment.

The Head of State and Government led the monthly National Environment Cleaning Day exercise in Harare and took time to plant indigenous trees and do some cleaning at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

He was accompanied by Cabinet Ministers Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (Defence and War Veterans), Mthuli Ncube (Finance and Economic Development) and Obadiah Moyo (Health and Child Care).

Addressing various stakeholders, nurses and people gathered for the clean-up exercise, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe should emulate countries such as Rwanda, which has Kigali as one of the smartest cities in Africa.

The central African nation’s laws on littering are also stiff.

It is prohibited to throw any kind of waste on the road; urinate or spit on the road or walk on grass along the road.

“The by-laws of littering must be tightened such that we do not litter everywhere,” President Mnangagwa said.

