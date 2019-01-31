President leads clean-up

Herald Reporters

President Mnangagwa today heads to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare for the national monthly clean-up as Government intensifies efforts to build a sustainable environment management and waste disposal culture.

This comes as the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education yesterday threw its weight behind the exercise, urging all schools to clean their environments to ensure they are conducive for teaching and learning purposes.

Government has set aside the first Friday of every month as national environment cleaning day.

Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira yesterday confirmed that the President will lead the clean-up at Parirenyatwa.

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa will lead proceedings in Mutare.

“The President will be involved in the monthly exercise and will be at Parirenyatwa Hospital,” she said.

“People are conscious of what is happening and they are enjoying it. Yes, the campaign is Government-led, but many people have joined in and these include the private sector, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and churches. This time our own departments in Government will also be taking part.”

This month’s clean-up will be running under the theme “My Environment, My Pride.”

“We are saying let us begin by cleaning wherever we are as they say charity begins at home. All the provinces have mustered the concept and every province has a main centre. Let us work together to make Zimbabwe clean,” said Minister Mupfumira.

The clean-up takes place between 8 and 10 am.

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and Harare City Council yesterday conducted door-to-door awareness campaigns ahead of today’s event.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima said school children will take part in the national clean-up.

“As the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, with an enrolment of 4.5 million learners, a workforce of 130 000 and 8 500 schools strategically located in our communities country wide, we seek to make our contribution to the national cleanliness effort,” he said.

“Schools will ensure that cleaning will take place between 6.45am and 8am and school heads have been instructed to ensure protective gear is provided in order to avoid contact with harmful bacteria. Health and hygiene are key pillars in creating a conducive teaching and learning environment. We see the campaign as a fundamental proactive programmer aimed at keeping our persons and our environments clean.”

He said departments under his ministry will participate in the exercise.

“For sustainability, a committee has been set up at each level to focus on the cleanliness of their environment and maintain a high level of hygiene in all our institutions,” said Prof Mavima.

On Tuesday, Secretary for Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry sMr Munesushe Munodawafa commended corporates for being involved in the cleaning initiative.

He said in Harare, major hotspots had been targeted.

These include VID Eastlea, Mbare Flats and bus terminues, Waterfalls Park Street, Zindoga Business Centre and the Harare central business district (CBD).

City of Harare Environment and Amenities Manager Mr Lisben Chipfunde said council has availed enough waste disposal trucks for refuse collection.

“As the Harare City Council we have hired enough trucks to help in refuse collection, more of the hired trucks will service Mbare where most illegal structures were demolished recently,” he said.

