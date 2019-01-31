BREAKING: ZACC chairman, commissioners resign

Herald Reporter

The chairman of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Dr Job Whabira and all the commissioners have resigned with immediate effect.

In a statement today, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said President Mnangagwa had accepted their resignations. The commissioners have since gone on leave pending the finalisation of their terminal benefits.

“His Excellency the President extends his gratitude to Dr Whabira and the Commissioners for the sacrifice and efforts they rendered to the country in working towards the elimination of the scourge of corruption which threatens to tear apart the very fabric and ethos of our society,” read the statement.

President Mnangagwa is now expected to appoint a new chairman and request for nominees from the Parliamentary Committee on Standing Rules and Orders for appointment as commissioners.

