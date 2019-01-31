JUST IN: ZETDC boosts fleet

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) has acquired 29 vehicles worth nearly $1 million to improve operational efficiency and general service delivery to customers country wide.

The 29 Nissan pick up trucks were handed over to ZETDC acting managing director Engineer Ralph Katsande by Energy and Power development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo at Zesa Enterprises in Southerton, Harare.

“I am honoured to address this important occasion of the handover of 29 brand new operational vehicles that have been procured by ZETDC at a cost of $997 600 from the local market and are set to be distributed today to various regions of the power utility,” he said.

He said the vehicles are being funded from ZETDC’s own resources. He said part of the results of the 2018 Client Satisfaction Survey pointed to a general slow response to electrical faults and one of the causes of such delayed responses was the depleted fleet of operational vehicles. He said he was pleased that the delivery of these vehicles will help to address the challenge.

