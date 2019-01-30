24.7 C
Harare
Wednesday, January 30, 2019

Zimbabwe bail-out package talks on course: SA envoy

HARARE – There is progress towards Zimbabwe getting a financial bail-out package from South Africa.

This was revealed by South Africa’s top envoy to Zimbabwe Ambassador Mphakama Mbete when he paid a courtesy call on Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga this Wednesday morning.

He revealed that talks have started between the two countries but details are being kept under wraps because of the sensitive nature of the discussions.

The ambassador was leading representatives from a mining concern, Tumugoke Consortium, which is in the country to explore investment opportunities in the mining sector. – ZBC

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Contact us: info@thezimbabwedaily.com
© The Zimbabwe Daily
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site! css.php
MORE STORIES

Chamisa Needs Dialogue More Than Mnangagwa – Charamba

JUST IN: Jah Prayzah releases Tuku tribute song

Brexit envoy insists EU united as UK’s May seeks concessions

%d bloggers like this: