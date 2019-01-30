Quincy Jones, Kenny Lattimore, Maxwell pay tribute to James Ingram

Tributes continue to pour in for Grammy-winning singer and songwriter James Ingram who lost his battle with brain cancer on Tuesday, January 29.

According to TMZ sources close to the singer revealed Ingram had been fighting cancer for an extended period.

Ingram was nominated for 14 Grammys, taking home two awards during his career.

His song “One Hundred Ways” was named best male R&B performance in 1981, and his duet with Michael McDonald on “Yah Mo B There” earned the award for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals in 1984.

Quincy Jones, Kenny Lattimore, Maxwell are among those who have paid tribute to his life and legacy.

“There are no words to convey how much my ❤️ aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother, James Ingram. With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical. He was, & always will be, beyond compare. Rest In Peace my baby bro…You’ll be in my ❤️ forever,” wrote Jones. And more tributes started flooding from the music fraternity, friends and fans of the R&B legend.

