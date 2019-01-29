JUST IN: Council hikes tariffs

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter

Harare City Council is set to review fees for on demand services which include building fees and leases as the cash strapped local authority looks for ways of boosting revenue.

The local authority will however not increase rates and other regular payments like refuse and water charges. The proposed tariffs are expected to be confirmed at a Special Council meeting to be held this week. City’s corporate communications manager Mr Michael Chideme confirmed the development saying council had decided to maintain the billed fees at their present rates that is the rates, water and bin collection.

“We realise that those are basics that people need every day. All that we are under pressure to increase now are the on demand services like the fees for the waiting list and other attendant fees,” he said.

“We realise people are hard pressed as well and we cannot increase their rates because they will not be able to pay them but services that people have to pay for them to be performed instantly those are the ones we are proposing to be increased,”

He said the services do not affect residents on a regular basis and council was charging below market rates for leases of offices and apartments. Mr Chideme said council should make use of its assets to make money and that money would be used to subsidize rates and other daily payments.

More to follow…

