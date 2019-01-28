EMMANUEL BAKO OFF TO A FLYER

Collin Matiza Sports Editor

ZIMBABWE’S junior motocross champion rider Emmanuel Bako gave an early indication that he will be the one to beat this year when he won the 85cc (Junior) Class and claimed the first step on the podium during round one of the 2019 Gauteng Regional Championship in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday.

The 13-year-old talented Zimbabwean rider, who came second overall in the 65cc Class in last year’s South African National Championship series, warmed-up for this year’s event which revs off on February 23 at Rover in Port Elizabeth by winning both heats.

He emerged as the top dog in the 85cc (Junior) Class during Saturday’s regional competition at Terra Topia Dirt Bike Club in Johannesburg.

Mounting a small wheel KTM bike, Bako showed no ghost of inferiority complex in the 85cc (Junior) Class in which the majority of the 21 riders, who took part in this class, had big wheels and found the young Zimbabwean biker too hot to handle in both heats.

In Heat One, Bako took the lead from the onset, leaving South African riders Wesley McGavin and James Thompson fighting for second and third place.

The script did not change in Heat Two which saw Bako out in front as he handled his machine expertly to cross the finish line first as he went on to take the first step on the podium.

And the young Zimbabwean rider dedicated his victory on Saturday to his grandfather who is recovering from an operation in a Johannesburg hospital.

“My grandfather underwent an operation in Johannesburg this last week and I was determined to win this Saturday’s round one of the 2019 Gauteng Regional Championship for him.

“In my family we were born winners and I’m encouraging my grandfather to fight and get out of hospital soon,” Bako told The Herald after Saturday’s race meeting at Terratopia.

His victory on Saturday saw him taking an early lead in the 85cc (Junior) Class Standings of the 2019 Gauteng Regional Championship.

He also said he was now looking forward to competing in the opening round of the 2019 South African National Championship series at Rover in Port Elizabeth on February 23.

Bako will be joined at Rover by fellow Zimbabwean riders Tristan Grainger and Ashley Thixton who are riding under the Grainger Racing Team.

The Grainger Racing Team KTM motocross team was officially launched in Harare in January 2017 with more than seven riders affiliated to the motorcycling club. It was initially led by England-based rider Damon Strydom and it included other talented riders like Regan Wasmuth, Tristan Grainger, Ashley Thixton, Daiyaan Manuel, Luke Southon, David Southon and Tiaan Prinsloo, who all competed in the tough seven-round South African National Championship series.

Like this: Like Loading...