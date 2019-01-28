Air Force of Zimbabwe backs economic reforms

Mukudzei Chingwere Midlands Correspondent

Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander, Air Marshall Elson Moyo, has said the organisation will continue supporting Government’s quest to turn around the economy through ensuring peace and stability in the country.

He said violent disturbances such as those that occurred early this month were counter-productive and should not be allowed to recur.

“For us to achieve economic growth, there should be peace and stability in our country and it is our primary role to ensure that we have that,” he said.

“Without peace, there is no way we could be able to develop the country. I think you saw the events of two weeks ago where there was mayhem and people’s property was destroyed.

‘‘We only come in to ensure that we look after what have been given to us, this is the only country we have and we must ensure that we achieve the goals articulated by our leadership.”

Air Marshall Moyo was speaking at the pass out parade of basic officers number 1/2018 held at the Josiah Tungamirai Air Force base in Gweru last week, which saw 26 professionals being integrated into the force after completing six months mandatory training.

Air Marshall Moyo said they were confident and fully supportive of the economic interventions that were being propagated by President Mnangagwa’s administration through the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP).

He said he was aware of the economic challenges that the graduates faced and implored them to be patient with Government.

‘‘I am aware of the challenges that you faced during your training as a result of the economic challenges facing our nation,” said Air Marshall Moyo. “Let me assure you that these challenges will fade away under the new dispensation.

“It is very pleasing to note that in spite of these challenges, you remained resolute and dedicated to complete the programme.

‘‘The Government is addressing the economic challenges bedevilling our country and I can assure you that these will be addressed through the implementation of the transitional stabilisation programme.

‘‘Our economy will continue to recover, on our part, we will remain resolute in performing our roles in order to ensure that there is peace and stability to allow for the attainment of the vision of becoming a middle income economy by the year 2030.”

Speaking to The Herald after the graduation, Air Marshall Moyo said they were an integrated force equipped with almost all the departments, and were aiming at self-sustenance, hence the assimilation of professionals to join the service.

“The Air Force of Zimbabwe is an integrated organisation which has got almost all the departments which are available within government because we aim for self-sustenance in almost all our activities,” he said.

“That is why you find that we have doctors, accountants, administrators, among the graduates, so that we can be able to create small, but highly professional levels.”

