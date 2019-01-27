Chitungwiza to restore medical, funeral perks

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

Chitungwiza Municipality is set to reinstate medical aid and funeral services facilities for its employees following a resolution passed by councillors recently.

The local authority has been failing to remit medical and funeral cover contributions to PSMAS and Nyaradzo Funeral SErvices Group, respectively, for over three years.

Acting chamber secretary Mrs Mary Mukonyora recently told councillors that the services of the two companies were terminated, resulting in the transfer of that responsibility to council, which is financially constrained.

“Municipality works council met as provided for under the Works Council constitution and resolved that council should reinstate medical aid and funeral services to its employees at sustainable charges from Grade 1 to 16,” she said, according to minutes of a recent meeting.

Mrs Mukonyora said two service providers were selected at a cost of $57 720.

“We held a meeting with different service providers and Genfin Medical Aid Fund was selected to provide medical aid services, while Nyaradzo Life Assurance Company was selected to provide funeral policy at a cost of $37 720 and $20 016 respectively,” she said.

Mrs Mukonyora said council would be paying 75 percent of the amount, while the difference would be covered by employees.

Cllr Peter Matiringe urged council to re-engage the initial service providers instead of taking on new service providers, but Mrs Mukonyora advised that council had failed to pay PSMAS and employees were being reimbursed their contributions.

Cllr Lovemore Maiko requested management to emulate other local authorities like Harare that had its own medical aid.

