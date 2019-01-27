Twinning scheme for councils

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter

Government has engaged a UK-based businessman and Nottingham International Business Ambassador Mr Trusty Gushure to mobilise resources for local authorities through facilitating twinning arrangements with foreign cities.

Mr Gushure was influential in reviving Nottingham City’s (England) twinning arrangement with Harare, with the city pledging to assist Harare with “the regeneration of infrastructure” and any other areas the council may indicate.

Mr Gushure, who is the chief executive of Gifted4Good and chairman of the Equality and Fairness Commission in the Nottingham Council, approached the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing with a proposal to assist Government to twin all towns and cities in the country with those overseas. The prospects that emerge from twinning arrangements are inclusive, but not limited to cultural exchanges, donation of refuse trucks, ambulances and other service delivery plant and equipment.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo has since written to all local authorities urging councils to work with Mr Gushure.

“Pursuant to a meeting held at my office with Mr Trusty S. Gushure, Mr Gushure expressed a keen interest in working with various local authorities to bring awareness to them regarding the benefits of twinning with other local authorities in other countries,” wrote Minister Moyo.

“Mr Gushure is an international business ambassador for the City of Nottingham and chairman of Equity Fairness Commission in England. Among the issues of economic cooperation discussed with him, topical was the development of relations through twinning with various cities.”

Minister Moyo said Mr Gushure’s experience and knowledge from working with other local authorities outside the country will be a great asset as the idea was in line with President Mnangagwa’s vision and mantra “Zimbabwe is open for business”.

In a letter to the ministry, Mr Gushure said he was keen to serve his home country and wanted to assist councils.

“I would like to be given authority by the minister and your ministry to twin all cities and towns with cities and towns in Europe and globally,” he wrote. “Twinning would enable changes in the local authorities and service delivery to be improved.

“A letter of approval which provides direct authority will support me in establishing strong working relationships with these authorities and gain much needed support of foreign governments for Zimbabwe through this initiative.”

Local authorities are struggling to address service delivery challenges because of limited budgets and ratepayers’ delinquency, among other issues.

