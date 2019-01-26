Fare thee well Dr Mtukudzi!

Editorial Comment

ZIMBABWE was plunged into mourning last Wednesday following the death of music icon Dr Oliver Mtukudzi who succumbed to sugar diabetes. His music career spanned over four decades and the condolence messages that poured in from all over the world reflect the gift that he was to this country and humanity at large.

He will be laid to rest today at his rural home in Madziva.

Tuku, as he was affectionately known, was an exceptionally talented musician who appealed to the young and the old of all races, creed, ideological persuasions and beliefs.

He was one of Zimbabwe’s most sober musicians whose humility earned him great respect locally and internationally. The country has been reverberating with his songs as the nation mourns and celebrates the life of an icon.

Songs from his 66 albums are heard everywhere as many come to grips with the fact that they will not hear the husky voice live again.

While his death cast a dark cloud over this country, it also seemed to have unified the people of Zimbabwe once again as they came out in their numbers and from all walks of life to converge at his funeral wake, sharing the deep sense of loss that visited this nation.

This came particularly at a time the nation was emerging from a senseless wave of violence sponsored by the MDC Alliance and its compatriots the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions and some Non-Governmental Organisations, that left many bruised and injured physically and emotionally.

The ugly scenes of violence left a sour taste in the mouth as brother was made to turn against brother and neighbour against neighbour, all in the hope of painting a bad picture of mayhem to the outside world at a time the country is determined to grow the economy. However, many were alive to these machinations and would not be drawn to expend their energy on such destructive tendencies.

But in Tuku’s death the nation found reason to forget about this and commiserate over the loss of one of Zimbabwe’s finest musicians. The unity and spirit of togetherness exhibited over the last few days is exactly what Zimbabweans are largely known for.

We have generally never been known to be a barbaric lot as the MDC Alliance would have the world believe but instead, we are a hospitable and peace-loving nation.

Indeed, even in his death Tuku managed to bring out our nature again as we joined hands in giving Tuku a befitting send-off. He was a brand that put Zimbabwe firmly on the international map.

But above all, the unprecedented conferment of national hero status on the musician stands out as a masterstroke that has seen President Mnangagwa being commended by many as a man who listens to the desires and aspirations of his nation.

It was an endorsement that the Government recognises those that have stood out in their respective spheres to contribute towards Zimbabwe’s development discourse.

In its 38 years of Independence, Zimbabwe had conferred such an honour largely to liberation war heroes. But President Mnangagwa and his team demonstrated that the new dispensation gives value to those befitting from other spheres as well, other than politics.

True to form recently he conferred academic Professor Phineas Makhurane with the national hero status.

The selection process had always been a point of conjecture as many felt it needed to be broadened. Many feel Zimbabwe has indeed entered a new era where those that contribute to the country’s development will not be overlooked.

It is in that spirit that this afternoon Tuku will be laid to rest with full honours. The son of the soil will not just be remembered for his music but for his philanthropy and desire to uplift his country.

He was involved in many projects locally and international as he sought to make a difference in the lives of many in this country and across the globe.

Fare thee well Dr Mtukudzi!

